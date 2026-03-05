Whitbread (LON:WTB) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,535 and last traded at GBX 2,530, with a volume of 586800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,542.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Whitbread to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,375 to GBX 2,815 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 2,450 to GBX 2,550 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,300 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Whitbread to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,127.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,667.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,837.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.99, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of £4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Whitbread news, insider Christine Mary Hodgson purchased 7,750 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Monday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,706 per share, for a total transaction of £209,715. Also, insider Kal Atwal purchased 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,737 per share, for a total transaction of £12,644.94. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest

hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels

and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in

59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable

prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over

38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels

across the UK and Germany.

