What is KeyCorp’s Estimate for Southern Q1 Earnings?

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Southern in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southern’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.93 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial set a $103.00 price objective on Southern in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Southern from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.64.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $97.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.42. Southern has a 12-month low of $83.09 and a 12-month high of $100.83. The company has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Southern had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Southern’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 17.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 59,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in Southern by 1.3% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is an Atlanta-based energy holding company that provides electric and gas utility services and owns power generation assets across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company operates a portfolio of regulated electric utilities and affiliated businesses that generate, transmit and distribute electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Southern’s principal regulated electric subsidiaries include Georgia Power, Alabama Power and Mississippi Power, which serve large portions of the southeastern United States.

