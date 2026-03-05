What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for SANA FY2030 Earnings?

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 earnings estimates for Sana Biotechnology in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sana Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SANA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sana Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of SANA stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.63. 1,078,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,292. The firm has a market cap of $966.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. Sana Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 66,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of engineered cells as medicines with the goal of treating a broad range of diseases. The company applies advanced gene editing and gene delivery technologies to create next-generation cell therapy products for oncology, genetic disorders and other serious diseases. By leveraging both ex vivo and in vivo approaches, Sana aims to repair or replace damaged cells and restore healthy tissue function.

The company’s core platform integrates proprietary gene writing capabilities alongside established gene editing tools such as CRISPR–Cas9.

Featured Stories

