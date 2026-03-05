What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for RIGL Q1 Earnings?

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RIGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $537.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $52.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter H. Moos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,571.92. This represents a 23.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Rigel Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rigel Pharmaceuticals this week:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in South San Francisco, California. Founded in 2003, Rigel focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics targeting immune, hematologic and oncologic diseases. Leveraging a proprietary chemistry platform and expertise in signal transduction pathways, the company aims to address significant unmet medical needs in both rare and common disorders.

Rigel’s lead product, fostamatinib (commercially known as Tavalisse®), is an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor approved in the United States for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.