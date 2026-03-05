Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $16.34 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Whalerock Point Partners LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.3% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 28,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 60,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,606,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,174,893.69. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $299.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.64. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.99%.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. HSBC set a $319.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

