Western Digital Corporation $WDC Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,804,907 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,981 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $456,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 229.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 78.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after buying an additional 91,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $61,227.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 133,781 shares in the company, valued at $38,276,081.91. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 36,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $9,616,638.18. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 64,805 shares of company stock valued at $16,846,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Western Digital

Positive Sentiment: Investor note argues WDC is being re-rated as AI workloads drive multi-year demand for high-capacity nearline HDDs; company says 2026 HDD capacity is sold out, guided for strong revenue and gross-margin expansion, and has tightened its capital/portfolio focus — this underpins the bullish thesis for durable enterprise/cloud demand. Read More.

Investor note argues WDC is being re-rated as AI workloads drive multi-year demand for high-capacity nearline HDDs; company says 2026 HDD capacity is sold out, guided for strong revenue and gross-margin expansion, and has tightened its capital/portfolio focus — this underpins the bullish thesis for durable enterprise/cloud demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market write-ups tie WDC’s rebound to renewed investor focus on AI video and hyperscaler storage needs after a pullback; momentum-driven snap-back + rotation into higher-beta storage names supported the move. Read More.

Market write-ups tie WDC’s rebound to renewed investor focus on AI video and hyperscaler storage needs after a pullback; momentum-driven snap-back + rotation into higher-beta storage names supported the move. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights how AI-generated video and other AI workloads can materially expand capacity requirements vs. traditional data, reinforcing expectations for sustained nearline HDD demand — a direct tailwind for WDC’s product mix. Read More.

Coverage highlights how AI-generated video and other AI workloads can materially expand capacity requirements vs. traditional data, reinforcing expectations for sustained nearline HDD demand — a direct tailwind for WDC’s product mix. Read More. Positive Sentiment: UBS raised memory-price forecasts and price targets after industry meetings, signaling broader cloud/datacenter spend strength — a supportive macro backdrop for storage suppliers (though impact differs across HDD/SSD/memory product lines). Read More.

UBS raised memory-price forecasts and price targets after industry meetings, signaling broader cloud/datacenter spend strength — a supportive macro backdrop for storage suppliers (though impact differs across HDD/SSD/memory product lines). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: WDC’s presentation at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference contained management commentary reinforcing visibility into hyperscaler plans and capacity allocation — useful for modeling but not a new catalyst by itself. Read More.

WDC’s presentation at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference contained management commentary reinforcing visibility into hyperscaler plans and capacity allocation — useful for modeling but not a new catalyst by itself. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy” / many recent buy/outperform ratings), which supports sentiment but could limit near-term upside if already priced in. Read More.

Brokerage consensus remains constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy” / many recent buy/outperform ratings), which supports sentiment but could limit near-term upside if already priced in. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector-wide volatility: semiconductor/memory-related sell-offs tied to Middle East tensions and smartphone weakness show macro/geopolitical risk that can pressure high-multiple tech names and trigger short-term pullbacks in storage stocks. Read More.

Sector-wide volatility: semiconductor/memory-related sell-offs tied to Middle East tensions and smartphone weakness show macro/geopolitical risk that can pressure high-multiple tech names and trigger short-term pullbacks in storage stocks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling has been reported recently, which some investors view as a governance/conviction concern even as company fundamentals improve — a potential psychological headwind for the stock. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Wall Street Zen downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price target on Western Digital in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDC

Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $261.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. Western Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $309.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.07.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 5.02%.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.