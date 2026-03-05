Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Price Target to $6.30

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.80 to $6.30 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $5.77 on Monday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $982.00 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 6.06%.Empire State Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 659,543 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $3,983,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 131.2% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,118,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 634,543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 59.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,813,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,214,000 after buying an additional 1,424,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 42.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,169,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after buying an additional 649,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and operation of office and retail properties. The company’s portfolio features the iconic Empire State Building in Midtown Manhattan, alongside a diversified collection of commercial assets situated throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn and select markets in Upstate New York. By offering premium office space and street-level retail, Empire State Realty Trust positions itself as a landlord of choice for corporate tenants, retailers and experiential brands seeking high-profile addresses.

Established through a spin-off of assets in early 2013, Empire State Realty Trust consolidated a mix of landmark and Class A properties, creating scale in one of the world’s most competitive real estate markets.

