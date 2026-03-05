Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for IQVIA (IQV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for IQVIA (NYSE: IQV):

3/3/2026 – IQVIA is now covered by Royal Bank Of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2026 – IQVIA was given a new $215.00 price target by Mizuho.

2/21/2026 – IQVIA was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/19/2026 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $290.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – IQVIA was given a new $240.00 price target by Morgan Stanley.

2/7/2026 – IQVIA was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/6/2026 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $280.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – IQVIA was given a new $250.00 price target by BMO Capital Markets.

2/6/2026 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $273.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $210.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $270.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $230.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – IQVIA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Evercore Inc. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2026 – IQVIA was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

1/22/2026 – IQVIA had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/22/2026 – IQVIA had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $215.00 to $245.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/17/2026 – IQVIA was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

1/9/2026 – IQVIA was given a new $266.00 price target by Mizuho.

1/8/2026 – IQVIA had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – IQVIA had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $265.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

