Wedbush Begins Coverage on Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM)

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.84% from the stock’s previous close.

CLYM has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Climb Bio from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Climb Bio in a research report on Friday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Climb Bio in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Climb Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of CLYM stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $496.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of -0.25. Climb Bio has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $7.59.

In other Climb Bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 213,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $464,555.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,294,856 shares in the company, valued at $7,182,786.08. This represents a 6.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 321,672 shares of company stock worth $779,626 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new position in shares of Climb Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,686,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Climb Bio by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,722 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Climb Bio by 972.8% in the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,945 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Climb Bio by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 932,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 497,410 shares during the period. Finally, Diadema Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Climb Bio by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diadema Partners LP now owns 702,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 32,332 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Climb Bio Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-mediated disorders. The company’s mission centers on designing biologics with enhanced specificity and functional activity to engage key cellular targets and improve patient outcomes in areas of high unmet need.

At the heart of Climb Bio’s approach is its proprietary protein engineering platform, which combines mammalian cell display, directed evolution and computational modeling.

