Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at TD Securities

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WJX. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Wajax from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.75.

Wajax Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of WJX stock opened at C$33.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.58. Wajax has a 1-year low of C$15.55 and a 1-year high of C$34.20. The company has a market cap of C$735.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 2.16%.The business had revenue of C$560.05 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Wajax will post 3.4850136 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corp is a Canadian distributor of industrial components. The company’s core business is the sale of parts and service support of equipment, power systems, and industrial components through a network of branches in Canada. Most of its revenue is generated from the sale of equipment which includes machinery and components used for construction purposes and its industrial components find utility in businesses like mining, forestry, and material handling for other industrial purposes. It sells to leading manufacturer brands such as Hitachi, JCB, Bell, Hyster, Palfinger and other similar industries.

