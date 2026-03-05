Visa Inc. $V Position Raised by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $7,034,939,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.6% during the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,769,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,996 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,396,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,544,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,711,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,253,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $320.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.64. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $582.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. Visa’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

