Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th.

Shares of EDF stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99.

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE: EDF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in fixed-income securities issued by sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate issuers in emerging market countries. The fund’s portfolio is diversified across both hard-currency and local-currency debt instruments, with exposure to regions including Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

