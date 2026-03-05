Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2026

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EDF stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99.

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE: EDF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in fixed-income securities issued by sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate issuers in emerging market countries. The fund’s portfolio is diversified across both hard-currency and local-currency debt instruments, with exposure to regions including Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.