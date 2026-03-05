Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08.

Insider Activity at Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 51,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $703,549.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,851,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,968,194.10. This trade represents a 0.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 431,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,820,098.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFJ. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,640,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,006,000 after purchasing an additional 88,073 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,651,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,494,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,443,000 after buying an additional 19,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,404,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after buying an additional 114,811 shares during the last quarter.

The Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE: NFJ) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver current income and total return through a combination of equity securities, fixed-income instruments and an equity option‐writing strategy. The fund allocates its assets among U.S.-listed common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities and corporate bonds, while employing covered call and put option overlays to generate additional premium income and enhance yield.

Launched in February 2011, NFJ is managed by the investment professionals at Virtus Investment Advisers, LLC, who focus on identifying dividend-paying companies with strong fundamentals and attractive valuations.

