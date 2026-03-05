Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08.
Insider Activity at Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 51,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $703,549.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,851,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,968,194.10. This trade represents a 0.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 431,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,820,098.
About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
The Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE: NFJ) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver current income and total return through a combination of equity securities, fixed-income instruments and an equity option‐writing strategy. The fund allocates its assets among U.S.-listed common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities and corporate bonds, while employing covered call and put option overlays to generate additional premium income and enhance yield.
Launched in February 2011, NFJ is managed by the investment professionals at Virtus Investment Advisers, LLC, who focus on identifying dividend-paying companies with strong fundamentals and attractive valuations.
