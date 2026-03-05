Virtus Convertible & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

NCV stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCV. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 735,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after buying an additional 101,287 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 83,219 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 621,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 369,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 37,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 337,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 139,536 shares during the period.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Inc (NYSE: NCV) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company sponsored by Virtus Investment Partners. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund seeks to deliver a high level of total return by investing primarily in convertible securities and other income-oriented instruments. It pursues a balanced approach that combines elements of equity growth potential with fixed-income stability, aiming to appeal to investors focused on current income and long-term capital appreciation.

The fund’s portfolio is constructed predominantly of convertible bonds issued by U.S.

