Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE NCV opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $16.70.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Inc (NYSE: NCV) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company sponsored by Virtus Investment Partners. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund seeks to deliver a high level of total return by investing primarily in convertible securities and other income-oriented instruments. It pursues a balanced approach that combines elements of equity growth potential with fixed-income stability, aiming to appeal to investors focused on current income and long-term capital appreciation.

The fund’s portfolio is constructed predominantly of convertible bonds issued by U.S.

