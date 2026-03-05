Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $25.47.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE: AIO) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company designed to provide shareholders with exposure to companies that derive a significant portion of their revenues from the development or use of artificial intelligence and related technologies. The Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation by identifying businesses that are positioned to benefit from ongoing advancements in AI, machine learning, robotics, data analytics, cloud computing, and semiconductor manufacturing.

Investment selections are made through a fundamental research process that emphasizes both thematic expertise and company-specific analysis.

