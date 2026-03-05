Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Issues Earnings Results

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 18.18%.

Here are the key takeaways from Vinci Compass Investments’ conference call:

Vinci Compass reported solid quarterly and annual profitability, with Q4 Fee-Related Earnings of BRL 80.4 million , full‑year FRE around BRL 188–208 million (company disclosure), Adjusted Distributable Earnings of BRL ~81–292 million for Q4/full year, and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share.

The platform shows scale expansion after M&A, finishing Q4 with BRL 354 billion AUM (BRL 42 billion net capital formation and appreciation for 2025) and closed the Verde acquisition (~BRL 16 billion AUM) plus launched a joint product (VVFE Infra) to capture cross‑company synergies.

Fundraising momentum is concentrated in credit and Global IP&S — credit AUM rose to BRL 36 billion (+25% YoY) — and the firm won a BNDES mandate and signed a BRL 2.8 billion SMA with an Asian LP, highlighting growing institutional demand for LatAm alternatives.

Investment‑related earnings are improving: the company recognized a record BRL 45 million IRE in Q4 driven by mark‑ups as key proprietary funds exit the J‑curve, which the company expects to translate into larger unrealized (and eventually realized) contributions to distributable earnings over 2026–2028.

Management expects advisory/upfront fees to be slightly below 2025 levels and warns that regional elections, interest‑rate volatility and macro uncertainty could create fundraising headwinds or quarter‑to‑quarter variability despite a large pipeline.

Shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $760.91 million, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.13. Vinci Compass Investments has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Vinci Compass Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vinci Compass Investments’s payout ratio is 127.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 125,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Compass Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Vinci Compass raised its quarterly dividend to $0.17 (ex‑dividend Mar 19, payable Apr 2), a 13.3% increase vs. the prior payout — supports income investors and raises the stock’s yield attractiveness.

Neutral Sentiment: Company released full Q4/FY2025 results, an investor slide deck and the conference call transcript — these materials provide more detail on portfolio performance and outlook for investors to parse.

Neutral Sentiment: Profitability metrics remain solid: reported return on equity ~13.8% and net margin ~18.2%, indicating the business is generating healthy returns despite top‑line pressure.

Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed consensus: EPS $0.23 vs. $0.24 estimate (miss by $0.01) and revenue $47.19M vs. $51.84M expected — the revenue shortfall is the primary near‑term negative catalyst.

Negative Sentiment: Investor reaction will hinge on management commentary from the earnings call and any guidance or asset‑level trends; Seeking Alpha's call transcript and Yahoo highlights may contain forward‑looking remarks that could amplify downside if outlook is cautious.

VINP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Vinci Compass Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

