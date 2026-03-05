VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 130,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 99,013 shares.The stock last traded at $97.36 and had previously closed at $98.63.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 2.1%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Get VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.1137 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF by 3,759.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.