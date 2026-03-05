Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,142 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cadence Design Systems worth $113,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue and EPS beat analysts’ estimates and management issued Q1 and FY2026 guidance, underpinning the upbeat investor response; Stifel reaffirmed its Buy rating and $395 price target, supporting upside expectations. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) Beats Q4 Revenue and EPS Expectations, Stifel Reaffirms Buy

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.50.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $305.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.86. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $376.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Scannell sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.43, for a total transaction of $1,863,470.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,897,557.03. This trade represents a 21.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 27,805 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total value of $8,857,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 69,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,286,201.49. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,480 shares of company stock worth $18,492,189. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

