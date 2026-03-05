Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,798,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57,511 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.90% of Sealed Air worth $98,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 383.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sealed Air by 334.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEE opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $44.27.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 9.43%.The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

Sealed Air Corporation is a global packaging company that develops and manufactures a wide range of materials, equipment and services designed to protect, preserve and promote products. Best known for inventing Bubble Wrap® protective packaging, the company serves customers across food and beverage, e-commerce, electronics, manufacturing and healthcare industries. Sealed Air’s solutions help businesses reduce product damage, extend shelf life and improve operational efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

