Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $96,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 98.1% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $374.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.12.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $339.99 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The stock has a market cap of $356.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $46,103,507.98. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

