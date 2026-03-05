Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $122.92 Million Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,629 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of DoorDash worth $122,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.2% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH opened at $177.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.84 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.42. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.40 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.DoorDash’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 15,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.59, for a total transaction of $3,068,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 874,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,838,256.70. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $9,491,144.10. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,826 shares of company stock worth $48,944,946. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore set a $300.00 target price on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.82.

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

