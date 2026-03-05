Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 339,534 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,534 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of The Ensign Group worth $88,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 331,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 84,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $215.00 price objective on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 146 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.31, for a total transaction of $26,033.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,302.97. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total transaction of $213,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,063,840.18. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 27,473 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,422 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ENSG opened at $212.05 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.52 and its 200 day moving average is $181.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.410-7.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.45%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company’s model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.