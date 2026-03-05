Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 29,644 Shares of McGrath RentCorp $MGRC

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 893,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.63% of McGrath RentCorp worth $104,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 767.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGRC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

Shares of MGRC opened at $111.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.50. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $94.99 and a one year high of $128.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.23 and a 200 day moving average of $112.76.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $256.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.32 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 16.55%. Analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McGrath RentCorp news, SVP Gilda Malek sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $88,943.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,455.72. This trade represents a 16.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp, through its subsidiaries, provides rental, sales, and servicing of equipment for commercial, industrial, environmental, and residential markets. The company operates primarily through two segments—mobile storage and water management—offering flexible solutions for customers requiring on-site storage, water transport, treatment, and dewatering services.

In its mobile storage segment, McGrath RentCorp supplies portable storage containers and modular office units to sectors including construction, retail, government, and disaster restoration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.