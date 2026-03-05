Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 148,442 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454,551 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,442 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Target worth $130,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Manske Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $458,000. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in Target by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 2,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Target by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Target from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Target from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Target from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.90.

Target stock opened at $120.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.06. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $30.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 55.34%.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

