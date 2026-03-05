Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 118,975 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,975 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Simon Property Group worth $110,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 68.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 124,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,081,000 after purchasing an additional 50,932 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,598,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,080,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,743,000 after buying an additional 33,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,494,000 after buying an additional 252,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $203.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.73. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.34 and a 52 week high of $205.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 72.71% and a return on equity of 124.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.06%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $89,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 53,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,976,854. This trade represents a 0.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,466. This trade represents a 1.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 2,192 shares of company stock valued at $407,712 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

