Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $1,186,380.00 in Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Sean Crilly sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total transaction of $1,186,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,715.17. This trade represents a 38.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of VICR opened at $203.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.19. Vicor Corporation has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $209.53. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.63. Vicor had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 26.19%.The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICR

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Colrain Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 10.4% in the third quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 254,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Vicor by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.