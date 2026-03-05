Viawealth LLC Cuts Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Viawealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.33, for a total value of $1,669,169.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,536.14. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert F. Freda sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.95, for a total value of $262,065.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,989.65. The trade was a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,269 shares of company stock worth $10,797,098. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $603.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.17.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $712.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.88 and a 12-month high of $730.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $646.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $575.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $946.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.14 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 7.46%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

