Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.55, but opened at $10.86. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 1,300,775 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $334.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 134.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 217,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 105,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 61,272 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,974,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after buying an additional 1,501,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,231,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,588,000 after buying an additional 398,617 shares during the period. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 870,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion’s upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.

Vermilion’s product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

