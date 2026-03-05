Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Earns “Hold” Rating from TD Securities

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VET. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 2.8%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Shares of NYSE VET traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,630,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after buying an additional 553,281 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 385.4% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 95,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 76,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 59.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,117,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 417,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion’s upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.

Vermilion’s product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

