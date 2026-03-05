Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.7143.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VCYT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veracyte from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $36.27 on Friday. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Veracyte had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $140.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Veracyte will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Annie Mcguire sold 10,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $463,173.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,488.80. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,554 shares in the company, valued at $616,029.30. This represents a 59.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $58,158,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter valued at about $40,064,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 20.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,321,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,064 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 770.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 897,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 794,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,348,000.

Veracyte, Inc is a genomic diagnostics company focused on improving diagnostic accuracy and patient care through advanced molecular testing. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company develops and commercializes minimally invasive genomic tests that aid in the diagnosis of thyroid, lung and other diseases. Veracyte’s proprietary platform analyzes gene expression patterns in clinical samples to help physicians make more informed treatment decisions, reducing unnecessary surgeries and improving patient outcomes.

The company’s flagship product, the Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier, is designed to assess thyroid nodules with indeterminate cytology, helping clinicians distinguish benign from suspicious nodules.

