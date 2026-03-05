Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.93 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 5th. Velas has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $207.65 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00012983 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000214 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,764,304,288 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. Telegram, Discord, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, BlogWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

