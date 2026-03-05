Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH is Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 5.2% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $72,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 660,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,829,000 after acquiring an additional 61,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.84. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $80.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

