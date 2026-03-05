Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV Shares Acquired by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,672,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,113,000 after purchasing an additional 620,446 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,505,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,529,000 after buying an additional 102,906 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,272,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 83.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,119,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,309,000 after acquiring an additional 509,835 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,045,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,064,000 after purchasing an additional 302,652 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.44. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $72.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.2511 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of greater than 10 years and are publicly issued.

