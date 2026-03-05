Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,821,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,557,000 after acquiring an additional 523,978 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,748,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,800,000 after purchasing an additional 206,850 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,930,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,930,000 after purchasing an additional 94,791 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,456,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,485,000 after purchasing an additional 53,740 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,116,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,885,000 after purchasing an additional 152,025 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $93.00 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $74.27 and a 1 year high of $96.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average is $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

