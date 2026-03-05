Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 658,589 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 29th total of 810,664 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,801,012 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,801,012 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $153.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.44 and a 200 day moving average of $144.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,981,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917,178 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,679,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,321,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17,493.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 700,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,597,000 after purchasing an additional 696,944 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57,021.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 526,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,233,000 after purchasing an additional 525,740 shares during the period.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

