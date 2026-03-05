Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 576,086 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. $AHCO

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,277,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of AdaptHealth worth $100,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 50.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,906,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 634,973 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,123,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 1,246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 635,713 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,149,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 644,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 242,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered AdaptHealth from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

AdaptHealth Stock Up 2.9%

AHCO stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($1.10). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $846.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Profile

(Free Report)

AdaptHealth, Inc operates as a leading provider of home medical equipment (HME) and related services in the United States. The company focuses on delivering respiratory care, mobility solutions and bathroom safety products to patients with chronic and acute medical needs. Through its comprehensive service offerings, AdaptHealth aims to enhance quality of life and clinical outcomes for patients who require long-term support outside of a hospital setting.

The company’s respiratory portfolio includes products such as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and associated supplies for patients with sleep apnea, COPD and other pulmonary conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.