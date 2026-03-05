Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 38,935 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. $DXPE

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 945,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of DXP Enterprises worth $112,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3,507.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter worth $58,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 498.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $154.00 target price on DXP Enterprises in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $143.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.97. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $527.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises, Inc is a Houston, Texas–based industrial products and services distributor serving customers across North America. The company provides a broad portfolio of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies, including fluid power components, safety products, mechanical power transmission parts, and instrumentation. DXP’s product offering spans well-recognized private brands as well as equipment and parts from leading global manufacturers, enabling clients in energy, heavy industrial and manufacturing sectors to source critical components from a single supplier.

Through its network of service centers and specialized repair facilities, DXP delivers inventory management programs, turnkey fluid power rebuilds and custom assembly solutions.

