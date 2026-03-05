Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 199,128 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. $IMVT

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,826,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $110,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Seas Capital LP grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 37.1% in the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,252,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,044,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,213,000 after purchasing an additional 153,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 329,354 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Immunovant by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 981,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 137,099 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In related news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $51,461.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 197,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,144,413.02. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuyl Christopher Van sold 10,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $290,977.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 149,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,616.30. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $374,355 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant Profile

(Free Report)

Immunovant Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel monoclonal antibody therapies that target the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to treat severe autoimmune diseases. By inhibiting FcRn, Immunovant’s approach is designed to reduce levels of pathogenic immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies, which play a central role in the pathology of disorders such as myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia.

The company’s lead asset, efgartigimod, is an engineered Fc fragment that selectively binds to FcRn, accelerating the degradation of circulating IgG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.