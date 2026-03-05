Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. $PAY

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,638,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 903,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $111,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Paymentus in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,582,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 66.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,755,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,485,000 after purchasing an additional 703,607 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 275.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 419,736 shares during the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Paymentus by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 305,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,007,000 after buying an additional 232,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group purchased a new position in Paymentus in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,427,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paymentus Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE PAY opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.50. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $40.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PAY. Raymond James Financial upgraded Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Paymentus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Paymentus in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Paymentus Profile

(Free Report)

Paymentus is a U.S.-based financial technology company that specializes in cloud-native bill payment and presentment solutions. Its platform enables businesses and government entities to manage the entire payment lifecycle, from electronic bill presentment and real-time payment processing to reconciliation and reporting. Through web portals, mobile applications, interactive voice response (IVR) systems and in-person channels, Paymentus helps clients streamline accounts receivable operations, enhance customer engagement and reduce operational costs.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Paymentus has built a modular suite of services that can be tailored to the needs of various industries.

See Also

