Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,664,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure were worth $106,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEI. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 2,227.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, Director Laurie H. Argo sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the sale, the director owned 50,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,225.75. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock acquired 3,669 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $150,025.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 141,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,761.20. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

SEI opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.00. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $61.36.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEI shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: SEI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

