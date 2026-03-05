Vanguard Group Inc. Has $115.58 Million Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $PMT

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,427,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235,836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $115,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 339,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 42,720 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 89,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $191,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:PMT opened at $12.00 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.96 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.3%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.27%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through investment in agency and non-agency residential mortgage pools, credit risk transfer securities, and residential mortgage whole loans. As a mortgage REIT, PennyMac Investment Trust seeks to capture both interest rate spread and potential price appreciation in its portfolio holdings.

Established with external management by PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, the trust leverages the sponsor’s mortgage servicing, underwriting and capital markets expertise.

