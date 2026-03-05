Vanguard Group Inc. Has $105.31 Million Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. $UFPT

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of UFP Technologies worth $105,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 170,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,493 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 469.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 85,457 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the second quarter worth $17,284,000. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 48,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UFPT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.00.

UFPT opened at $203.99 on Thursday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.26 and a 12 month high of $274.93. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.74 and a 200 day moving average of $222.70.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.07 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.33%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share.

UFP Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: UFPT) is a global designer and manufacturer of custom-engineered products using plastics, foams and adhesives. The company partners with customers to develop application-specific solutions through a range of in-house processes, including foam fabrication, die cutting, sheet processing, lamination, machining and assembly services. Its components find use in industries requiring precise material properties, such as medical devices, aerospace, defense, electronics and transportation.

Building on its origins as a specialty foam converter, UFP Technologies has expanded its capabilities to include advanced material technologies, such as thermal management and electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding solutions.

