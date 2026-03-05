Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. $USLM

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $114,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 413.8% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ USLM opened at $127.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.70. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.47 and a fifty-two week high of $137.96.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 36.03%.The business had revenue of $87.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 5.14%.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) is a producer and supplier of lime and limestone products in the United States. The company operates quarries and processing facilities across the country, specializing in the extraction and production of quicklime, hydrated lime, limestone aggregates and dolomite for use in steel manufacturing, construction, environmental remediation, agriculture and other industrial applications.

With a network of quarries concentrated in Florida and additional mining and distribution sites in other states, United States Lime & Minerals combines kiln operations and grinding plants to offer a comprehensive range of calcium‐ and magnesium‐based products.

