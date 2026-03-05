Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. $UMH

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,984,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 76,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of UMH Properties worth $118,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 9.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 29,635 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 444,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after buying an additional 25,757 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 23.9% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 26,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Cherokee Insurance Co boosted its position in UMH Properties by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cherokee Insurance Co now owns 389,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Colliers Securities raised shares of UMH Properties to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 8.93 and a quick ratio of 8.93.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.25). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 10.12%.The company had revenue of $66.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. UMH Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 1,285.71%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. The company’s business model centers on providing affordable housing solutions by offering land lease lots and home sales in well-maintained, amenity-rich settings. UMH Properties focuses on maximizing occupancy and enhancing tenant satisfaction through professional on-site management and ongoing community improvements.

The company generates revenue through rental lot fees, home sales and related community services.

