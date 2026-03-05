Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Safehold Inc. $SAFE

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,599,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Safehold worth $117,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Safehold by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 50,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1,106.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 179,319 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safehold in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Safehold in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Safehold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.22.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 34.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $19.53.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $97.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.71 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 29.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Safehold Inc is a real estate investment trust that seeks to redefine land ownership for commercial property owners. The company acquires perpetual ground leases from landowners and structures long-term leaseback arrangements, enabling building owners to unlock the value of underlying land without relinquishing operational control of their properties. By separating land ownership from building ownership, Safehold offers an alternative to traditional mortgage financing and land sale–leaseback transactions.

Safehold’s portfolio spans multiple commercial real estate sectors, including office, multifamily, industrial and retail, with a focus on high-quality properties in major U.S.

