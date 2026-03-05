Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stock Position Increased by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,344,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,180 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $140,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $67.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

