Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,154 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $12,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VDE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,631.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 754,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,849,000 after buying an additional 710,708 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 23,247.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 353,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,106,000 after acquiring an additional 351,963 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11,812.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,798,000 after acquiring an additional 248,052 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 307,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,578,000 after acquiring an additional 146,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,752,000 after acquiring an additional 71,068 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $158.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.23. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $103.07 and a 12-month high of $163.30.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by activities, such as the construction or provision of oil rigs, drilling equipment, and other energy-related service and equipment (such as seismic data collection), or companies engaged in the exploration, production, marketing, refining, and/or transportation of oil and gas products.

