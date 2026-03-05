VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH is Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3,916.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,443 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SMH opened at $399.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $427.94.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.1047 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 31.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

