Valaris Limited $VAL Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.31% of Valaris worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAL. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 8,034.0% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 580,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,298,000 after acquiring an additional 573,065 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Valaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,305,000. Hara Capital LLC raised its holdings in Valaris by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 173,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its holdings in Valaris by 2.8% during the second quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 585,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAL opened at $94.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $102.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Valaris from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Valaris from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh‐environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

